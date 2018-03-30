Patient flown to hospital after high-speed rollover on Southern Parkway

ST. GEORGE — A LaVerkin man was flown the hospital with serious injuries following a high-speed rollover on the Southern Parkway.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a red passenger car at approximately 3:20 p.m. near mile marker 5 on eastbound state Route 7.

“It appears to be that the vehicle was traveling too fast, and it left the roadway,” Utah Highway Patrol trooper Chris Terry said. “We had one witness who said the vehicle went airborne. It rolled at least one time as it left the road.”

The female driver and male passenger, both adults from LaVerkin, were injured in the crash.

“The female has upper extremity injuries,” Terry said. “She was transported by ambulance.”

The driver was able to get out of the car on her own, but the passenger was trapped inside, requiring Fire Department crews to use Jaws of Life equipment to free him.

“He’s got some upper extremity injuries but he is conscious and alert and talking to paramedics at this time,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said at the scene of the crash.

Given the high-impact nature of the crash, Stoker said, paramedics requested that the man be picked up by an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter crew.

Eastbound SR-7 was shut down for approximately 15 minutes as the medical helicopter landed on the road.

The man had a “weak pulse” at the time he was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center, Terry said.

As of 6 p.m., hospital personnel said the man was in treatment and “doing OK.”

During the rollover, the car went over a rocky median and came to rest in a dirt field. The car sustained heavy damage, and pieces of the vehicle were strewn about the brush.

“We don’t suspect any impairment at the moment,” Terry said. “It appears speed is the contributing factor.”

The car was towed away after the scene was investigated. Troopers had yet to determine whether any citation would be issued at the time this report was taken.

Emergency personnel from Utah Highway Patrol, St. George Fire Department, St. George Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and Intermountain Life Flight responded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

