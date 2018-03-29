St. George man signs own name while allegedly stealing gas 6 separate times

Stock image courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man allegedly stole gas in Ivins by signing his own name for the account of a business he never worked for.

Brian Nelson Broadbent, of St. George, allegedly stole gas for his own vehicle at the Lightfoots Chevron gas station in Ivins six times within the last month, Santa Clara-Ivins Police officer Randy Hancy said.

He got away without paying for the fuel by using the handwritten account of a local business at the gas station, Hancy said. Each time he used the business account, Hancy said Broadbent signed his own name on the ledger inside the gas station.

When the business owner came into the gas station to settle the account near the end of the month, Hancy said he noticed Broadbent’s name on the ledger. The business owner confirmed Broadbent was not an employee of the business, Hancy said, nor had he ever been an employee.

“It wasn’t too hard to find him because he used his real name,” Hancy said.

Broadbent was arrested at his home in St. George Wednesday and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane. He was charged with six third-degree felony counts of forgery and six misdemeanor counts of theft. Bond was set at $5,000 for each forgery charge and $680 for each of the theft charges. He remains in custody at the time of this report.

The total sum of the gas Broadbent allegedly stole added up to about $350, Hancy said, noting that the Lightfoots station took the loss of the theft because the business owner of the account wasn’t going to pay for gas for someone else.

Police are still trying to determine how Broadbent knew about the business account he was using.

