TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | March 30-April 1
Easter events/services
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Eighth Annual Findlay Easter Egg Scramble | Admission: Free | Location: Findlay Subaru and Kia, 1405 Sunland Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 10:45 a.m. | Stations of the Cross | Admission: Free | Location: Start at Sandtown Park, 600 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Good Friday Service | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George.
- Friday, noon | Easter at the Village | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-9:30 a.m. | Easter Extravaganza at Sand Hollow | Admission: $5 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Easter Eggstravaganza | Admission: $5 per child | Location: Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort, Twin Knolls Road, Mt. Carmel.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Third Annual Egg Hunt | Admission: $5 per child | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m.| Ivins Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Unity Park, 200 W. 400 South, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Hurricane Easter Car Show | Admission: $5; children 6 and under, free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Hurricane Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Three Falls Park, 889 S. 700 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | LaVerkin City Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Wanlass Park, LaVerkin.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Sigma Nu Alumni Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Easter Egg Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Bunting Trail, Located at the end of Stansfield Drive in Kanab Creek Ranchos, Kanab.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Kanab Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Jacob Hamblin Park, 566 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Parowan Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Valentine Peak Soccer Fields, 311 N. 9th St., Parowan.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Kids Easter Carnival | Admission: Free; some activities may vary | Location: Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | Have a Hoppin’ Good Time | Admission: $0-$10 | Location: Best Friends Visitor Center and Sanctuary, Kanab.
- Saturday, noon | Easter at the Village | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Easter on the Mountain | Admission: Free; some vendors may vary | Location: Duck Creek Village, 815 Movie Ranch Road, Duck Creek.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Duckie Drop | Admission: $1-$5 | Location: Washington City Community Center Pool, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Easter Vigil | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George.
- Sunday, 8-11 a.m. | Easter Services and Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. | Calvary Chapel St. George Easter Services | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. | Easter Mass | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Sunday, 9:30 a.m. | Have a Hoppin’ Good Time | Admission: $0-$10 | Location: Best Friends Visitor Center and Sanctuary, Kanab.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Easter with Valley of Grace Church | Admission: Free | Location: Valley of Grace Church, 380 E. 3090 South, Washington City.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Calvary Chapel Hurricane Valley Easter Service | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Easter Service | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Kids Easter Carnival | Admission: Free; some activities may vary | Location: Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Easter on the Mountain | Admission: Free; some vendors may vary | Location: Duck Creek Village, 815 Movie Ranch Road, Duck Creek.
- Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Master Singers Easter Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art Sidewalk Sale | Admission: Free; purchases vary | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild “Spring Fling” Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 39th Annual St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Docutah screening of “My Father’s Highway” | Admission: $10 cash only | Location: Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Southern Utah University Indigenous Roots Matter Traditional Social Powwow | Admission: Free | Location: Paiute Tribal Gym, 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon and 6 p.m. | Southern Utah University Indigenous Roots Matter Traditional Social Powwow | Admission: Free | Location: Paiute Tribal Gym, 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | BYU Vocal Point | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony presents “Lamb of God” | Admission: $12-$24; student tickets, $6 | Location: M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Our Town” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Best of Broadway” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Tempest” | Admission: $10 | Location: Main Stage, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Bach Birthday Celebration | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Soul Men Starring The Spectrum | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, noon | Coffee with Cats Hosted by RSQ Dogs | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shane Brown | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Whiskey Tooth Revival with Kaitlin Sevy | Admission: $7 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain and Mark Allred | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 p.m. | The Willie Waldman Project | Admission: $15 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Karaoke with Ed | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Burger Theory, 1808 S. Crosby Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | JShades, DeSean, Unique x Brody Wayne and DJ Sora | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 8 a.m. | Johnson Canyon Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Sunset Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | World Strength Games | Admission: $10 | Location: Iron Titans Gym, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Treasure by the Canyon: Treasure Hunt | Admission: Free participation; must pay state park entrance fee | Location: Bryce Canyon Country, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | St. George Ford RV Show | Admission: Free | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 N., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | World Strength Games | Admission: $10 | Location: Iron Titans Gym, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Johnson Canyon Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Scott Demo | Admission: Free; bring credit card and valid I.D. | Location: Zen Trailhead, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Full Moon Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; advanced reservations required | Location: Meet at North Gates to Cedar Breaks National Monument | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4429.
