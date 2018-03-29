Right On: It’s not the pipeline, it’s how many people you want here

Undated image courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

OPINION — Forget about how much the Lake Powell Pipeline would cost to build and operate.

Forget arguing about whether we can afford it.

The real question – the one that needs to be answered first – is how many people do you want living in Washington County? The pipeline controversy flows from the answer to this basic question.

So where do you stand? Here are three approximate but generally accepted numbers that will help frame your answer to the question:

165,000: The number of Washington County residents today.

250,000: The number of people that our current water source, the Virgin River basin, can support, maybe more with effective conservation measures.

509,000: The number of people who will live here by 2065 with unconstrained water availability.

The latter two numbers are estimates but they’re good enough to get to the heart of the issue.

Like many of you, I’m on record as not wanting Washington County to look like Los Angeles. However, there are a large number of our fellow citizens who favor 509,000, and not just “greedy” landowners and developers.

The proximate cause of renewed public angst: the governor’s Executive Water Finance Board arrived in St. George last week to solicit public input and conduct working meetings with the Washington County Water Conservancy District.

My lower growth preferences aside, the impression created by the board’s public input meeting was shockingly poor. Chairman Phil Dean said “the state assumes the Lake Powell Pipeline will be built.” That’s hardly the way to open public comment on an expensive and controversial project.

Things got worse, much worse. John Fredell, the water district’s pipeline project director, gave possibly the worst major-project presentation I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen plenty, good and bad. His stumbling presentation wasn’t worthy of a $500,000 city street renovation, much less the multi-billion dollar pipeline.

His scare tactic for why our pipeline is needed: Cape Town, South Africa, may have to shut off residential water. Not only is his example on the wrong continent, it’s wrong on the facts.

Per the National Geographic, Cape Town is running out of water because “overdevelopment, population growth, and climate change upset the balance between water use and supply.”

Gee, who’d a thunk that overdevelopment could cause a water shortage? Not our water district that hands out water taps like candy at a child’s birthday party.

Fredell successfully led a major Colorado Springs pipeline development project, netting him the Lake Powell Pipeline job. But based on first impressions, he’ll be an ineffective salesman for the project.

As reported in St. George News, the meeting’s public comments included a number of thoughtful ideas, both pro and con.

Several homebuilders spoke about how Washington County’s economy depends on growth and the jobs that growth creates. The governor’s board seems focused on the same thing: growth is good because it adds to the economic base and vitality.

Mayors Jon Pike of St. George and Chris Hart of Ivins spoke in favor of the economic growth possible with the pipeline.

Hart, a developer, said 20 percent of our jobs would disappear without growth.

Pike said, “St. George is an engine of growth for Utah.”

But a majority expressed opposition that ran from those fearing excessive costs would drive them from their homes to the water district’s lack of transparency.

Numbers, the root of transparency, are conspicuously avoided by pipeline advocates, numbers they have but don’t share.

How much will the pipeline cost? The water district has been dissembling on that one for over 10 years.

Why do Washington County residents use 285 gallons of water per capita per day while residents of Las Vegas use 205 and Tucson residents just 88?

Could it be that Tucson charges high-volume users far steeper rates than we do, promoting conservation? How about banning front yard grass and paying owners to remove existing lawns like they do in Las Vegas?

One citizen asked what the change in his monthly water bill would be. In 2015, 20 economists from three Utah universities predicted “huge” increases.

The water district responded to the economists, saying that if the pipeline is built, water rates will go up “slightly,” and that the economists’ arguments were not valid because water is “an essential human commodity.”

Huh? Because water is essential, water rates will go up only slightly? That non sequitur would be demolished by any high school debater.

A careful reading of the water district’s response shows that it argued with the economists’ numbers but presented none of its own in rebuttal. Somebody would have to pay for high-cost Lake Powell Pipeline water. Who?

If the pipeline isn’t built, how many more water taps can the district hand out and still maintain its 15 percent margin of safety? The only reason to hide that number is to give out too many, then tell us we must have the pipeline.

Folks, we’re being railroaded into the pipeline. Those who control access to the facts and numbers required to make a rational pipeline decision are all in favor: the state, the water district and local government leaders.

If you’re in favor of 509,000 residents in Washington County, sit back and enjoy the ride.

For the rest of us, our only hope is Gov. Gary Herbert’s statement that he wants a local vote. And that he listens to the result.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews