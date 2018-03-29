Jan. 12, 1924 — March 25, 2018

Mildred Alice Rickel Steinke Mark, 94, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 12, 1924, in Tower City, North Dakota, to Kilian and Bertha Hoffmeyer Rickel. She was married to Delbert Steinke for 25 years and later to Albert Mark.

Mildred had several occupations, the most prominent one being at Salt Lake Hardware. She enjoyed volunteer work at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her spunkiness and sass was noticeable even at the end of her life. She cared deeply for family – especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her children: Charlotte (Carl) Lance, Diana (David) Strong, Darrell (Mary) Steinke, Lonnie (Marianne) Steinke and Rodney (Angie) Steinke; stepsons: Brent Mark and Bert Mark; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Luella Gunkle of Des Moines, Iowa; Lucille Rich of Olympia, Washington; and Allen (Joan) Rickel of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert Steinke; husband, Albert Mark; son, Dennis Dale Steinke; stepson, Jack Mark; four brothers; and one sister.

A special thanks to her former caregivers, Holly Brimhall and Madison Kealiher, and the caring, loving people at the Beehive Home on River Road, which had become her second family.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday at noon at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.