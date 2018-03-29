April 25, 1993 — March 24, 2018

Larry “LJ” Porter, Jr., 24, passed away March 24, 2018. He was born April 25, 1993 to Larry and Sherrie Harper Porter.

LJ grew up and attended school in Rock Springs and Pinedale, Wyoming, under the loving care of his grandparents, Tom and Judy Harper; Aunt Christy; Aunt Debbie; and Uncle Mike after his mother passed away early in his life. He grew up with many cousins. He was especially fond of Shawn and Leslie.

LJ joined his father, Larry Sr., in St. George, where he felt at home with his brother, Jaxon Porter; Uncle Lance; and extended family and many loving and supportive friends.

He is survived by his Grandma and Grandpa Harper; Grandma Porter; father, Larry Sr.; brother, Jaxon Porter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Mortuary.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.