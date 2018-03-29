Parks near Bryce Canyon to hold weekend treasure hunts

Kodachrome Basin State Park, Kane County, Utah, July 13, 2005 | Photo by Dave Toussaint via Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three state parks surrounding Bryce Canyon will be stocked with hidden treasure this weekend and the next.

The parks – Kodachrome Basin State Park, Anasazi State Park Museum and Escalante Petrified Forest State Park – are holding the “Treasure by the Canyon” event, during which gold tokens redeemable for prizes will be hidden along park trails.

Prizes include prepaid cards of up to $250, camping gear, a 55-inch smart TV and other items.

The event will run Friday and Saturday and again April 6-7. Contestants must register and sign a waiver online.

A total of eight tokens will be distributed and hidden throughout the parks. The tokens will contain a number that correlates with a specific prize that will be identified once the token is turned in for redemption.

All tokens will be placed within trail boundaries in the three state parks. Contestants are asked not to leave hiking paths while participating in the hunt – no tokens will be hidden off trail or located in areas that would risk the safety of participants or wildlife.

Trails in the three parks can be moderately strenuous, so contestants should pack food and water.

The treasure hunt will continue in the case of inclement weather. Visitors are advised to use safety precautions and be careful while exploring.

Those participating must pay admission to the state parks; however, the event is free to all park visitors. The hunt will begin Friday at 8 a.m. and end Saturday at 4 p.m.

Tokens found in Kodachrome Basin State Park and the Anasazi State Park Museum must be redeemed by 4:30 p.m. Saturday at either park’s corresponding visitor center.

Tokens found in the Escalante Petrified Forest must be redeemed at Nemo’s Drive Thru in Escalante, 40 E. Main St. on state Route 12.

All tokens must be redeemed the weekend they were found or the tokens will not be honored.

For more information and complete contest rules, visit the Treasure by the Canyon website.

