MISSING: 63-year-old Johnny Dale Rollins

Written by Joseph Witham
March 29, 2018
Johnny Dale Rollins, 63, was reported missing in Cedar City | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A man who police say is showing signs of dementia has gone missing in Cedar City.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Johnny Dale Rollins, 63, who was last seen Tuesday at 633 W. 1275 North.

“Johnny left his home Tuesday afternoon to go for a long walk and never returned,” Cedar City Police said in a news release.

Rollins has a history of stroke and has signs of dementia, according to police.

He is described as a white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and brown boots.

Anyone who sees Rollins is asked to contact the Cedar City Police Department by calling 435-586-2955.

