Southern Utah Little Caesars giving free pizza to all after March Madness upset

ST. GEORGE — You may want to take a cheat day on your diet on Monday.

Little Caesars is giving free pizza to everyone during certain hours on April 2, including at both shops in St. George, and the ones in Washington City, Cedar City and Hurricane.

You can thank the University of Maryland, Baltimore County basketball team’s victory over the University of Virginia March 16 for your free pizza. Little Caesars promised that if the “crazy happened” of a No. 16 seeded team beating a No. 1 seeded team during 2018 March Madness, the pizza chain would give every family in America a free pizza lunch combo.

It was the first time in the history of the NCAA college basketball championship tournament that a #16 beat a #1.

A lunch combo at Little Caesars includes a four-slice deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce soda. The free pizza offer is valid only between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, April 2, and will be limited to one combo per family.

Because “CRAZY HAPPENED” with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018



Zac Simmons, a manager at the St. George Little Caesars store on 700 South, said all three of the pizza stores in the St. George area would be participating in the free pizza giveaway. If they run out of lunch combos, Simmons said they would start giving away regular “HOT-N-READY” pepperoni pizzas.

“It was crazy to watch such an upset, but it’s a big win for pizza lovers,” said Ed Gleich, senior vice president of global Little Caesars marketing.

The full terms and conditions for the pizza giveaway can be found by clicking here.

