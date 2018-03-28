BLM proposes 55-acre land transfer to Washington County landfill

An undated stock image shows a truck moving trash at a landfill. The Bureau of Land Management has a proposal to transfer 55 acres to the Washington County landfill | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County landfill could expand by as much as 55 acres by the end of the year.

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a land transfer proposal that would move 55 acres from the BLM to Washington County Solid Waste. The land added to the landfill is estimated to extend the life of the landfill by 25 years.

“This proposal is an effort by the BLM at the request of Washington County to help identify ways to support the local community,” said BLM district manager Ahmed Mohsen.

The 55 acres in question is located on the northwest boundary of the current landfill and is close to Telegraph Street and the Coral Canyon Golf Course, said Nickolas Howell, public affairs specialist for the BLM in Southern Utah. There is a ridge along Telegraph Street that separates the landfill from the Coral Canyon Golf Course and the housing development.

If the BLM doesn’t receive any valid objections, the BLM will move forward with transferring the land to the landfill, Howell said.

“It’s hard to nail down a specific time, but if the process goes smoothly, the transfer could happen by the end of the year,” Howell said.

The public review period goes until 4:40 p.m. on May 3.

According to a press release by the BLM, “the most useful comments are those that identify issues relevant to the proposed action or contain new technical or scientific information.” Comments containing only opinions or preferences will not be considered.

Written comments can be mailed to Teresa Burke at the BLM St. George Field Office at 345 East Riverside Drive or faxed to 435-688-3252.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.