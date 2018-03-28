Canyon View gets 9 early runs in win over PV; Hurricane outlasts Dixie in 8 innings

Canyon View's Jordan Nielson slides safely into third base against Pine View, St. George, Utah, March 27, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In their first region game of the young softball season, Canyon View’s Lady Falcons jumped out to an early 9-0 lead at Pine View Tuesday afternoon and held on to win, 11-6.

Although last week was the first week of the regular season, Canyon View had yet to play a region contest, as it had a bye last Tuesday and its scheduled game Friday with Snow Canyon was postponed due to wet weather.

“We’ve had to practice so much inside lately,” said Canyon View head coach Tony Krepps. “Today, it was just a matter of finally getting outside where we could hit and field the ball.”

Against Pine View, Canyon View did most of its damage in the first two innings, scoring three runs in the top of the first and adding six more in the top of the second.

Pine View head coach Kim Hafen said his players appeared to be caught off-guard by the Lady Falcons.

“We didn’t come out ready to play at first,” he said. “We kind of got caught by surprise and gave up a bunch of runs early on.”

“We played a great game after the first two innings,” Hafen added.

Canyon View’s first batter of the game, Taylee Braegger, reached base on a double to left. She later scored after junior Jordan Nielson hit an infield single and Camry Higgins hit a grounder to third that was misplayed. Mali Vasi then belted a double to left that scored both Nielson and Higgins.

In the bottom of the first, Canyon View pitcher Nielson walked the first batter on four straight pitches, but retired the next three batters, with two striking out and one flying out to right field.

Canyon View batted through its lineup in the bottom of the second, scoring six runs, including a three-run homer to straightaway center by Higgins.

In the bottom of the second, Pine View first baseman Kylie Donovan hit a solo home run over the left-center fence to put the Panthers on the scoreboard and make it 9-1.

Pine View then added two more runs in the bottom of the third and one in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-4. Neither team scored in the fifth inning, but Canyon View added a couple insurance runs in the top of the sixth, thanks to a two-run double by Ashlyn Wheelwright.

Pine View then answered with a pair of scores in the bottom of the sixth, as Donovan singled and Hallie Linford doubled to start off the inning. Both later scored on Hannah James’ double to center.

Neither team scored in the final inning, as only one batter on each team made it as far as first base, with the other six hitting into fly outs or ground outs.

Nielson went the distance in the circle for Canyon View, striking out five and picking up the win.

“I’m proud of her for hanging in there,” Krepps said.

Meanwhile, Pine View senior Abby Neilson pitched the whole game and took the loss for the Panthers.

Canyon View’s next contest is Thursday at Dixie at 4 p.m., while Pine View will host Hurricane, also on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Hurricane 16, Dixie 15

In a wild game that went eight innings and lasted nearly three and a half hours, Hurricane prevailed at home over Dixie, 16-15.

Hurricane jumped out to an early 11-1 lead after two innings, but the Lady Flyers rallied and gradually fought their way back into the game.

Dixie scored six runs in the fourth and four more in the top of the sixth to tie the game 12-12, but Hurricane pulled ahead again 14-12 in the bottom of the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Dixie scored a pair of runs to tie the game again, 14-14. Hurricane was unable to score in the bottom of the seventh, so the game went to an extra inning.

Dixie managed to get one run in the top of the eighth, but Hurricane answered with two in the bottom of the inning to win the game, 16-15.

Freshman pitcher Chantelle Pearson went the distance for Hurricane, allowing 14 hits while striking out 14 batters in the win. Senior Kaylee Riding took the loss on the mound for Dixie.

Dixie players Kylee Terrell and Tanner Heki each hit a home run for the Lady Flyers, while Mesa Jones belted a double and a triple for the Lady Tigers.

Hurricane’s next game is at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Pine View. Dixie plays at home against Canyon View at that same time.

