Cedar City spring cleanup set for April

Image courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Street Division will begin spring cleanup in April.

This year, crews will begin collection as follows:

Area 1, north of Center Street and east of Interstate 15 on April 9.

Area 2, west of I-15, April 16.

Area 3, south of Center Street and east of I-15 on April 23.

See the collection map here

Crews will begin collection in each area on a Monday. Crews will not come on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, or return to streets that have already been completed.

Have your debris out on the curb by 7 a.m. on the Monday your area is scheduled for cleanup to begin. Do not put debris out more than one week before your scheduled cleanup dates.

A maximum of one 10-wheeler dump-truck load will be picked up at any one residence.

Debris must be in front of the curb in the street. City crews will not load debris if it is piled on private property. City crews will pick up brush, branches, clippings, leaves, grass, untreated wood including pallets and crates, asphalt, dirt, rocks and concrete. Tires are limited to no more than four per pile with no rims.

Furniture or appliances will not be picked up. All unacceptable piles will not be picked up and must be removed from the street.

This service is provided to Cedar City residents, except those living in a planned unit development, and is not for commercial or industrial properties.

Please keep vehicles off the street during your scheduled week and the following week so that city crews can sweep the street.

Please call the Public Works Department at 435-586-2912 for additional information.

