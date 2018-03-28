Board of Regents to consider 3.5 percent tuition increase at Dixie State

Student carrying books. Undated | Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The State Board of Regents will consider a 1.5 percent Tier I tuition increase for all Utah public colleges and universities at its meeting Friday at Dixie State University. Four of the eight institutions are proposing additional Tier II increases as well.

While Dixie State is proposing a 3.5 percent total increase in tuition, the average tuition increase in the state – which includes both Tier I and Tier II tuition increases – is approximately 2.5 percent, the lowest in over two decades. Southern Utah University, along with three other state institutions, will have the lowest increase: just the 1.5 percent Tier I increase.

Each year following the legislative session, the Board of Regents determines the amount of additional tuition necessary to meet the operating budget needs and help fulfill the missions of Utah’s public colleges and universities. Tier I tuition increases are uniform across all Utah public institutions, while Tier II tuition increases may be recommended by individual institutions.

According to a press release from the Utah System of Higher Education, this year’s low increases are in keeping with the board’s strategic objectives, as finances are often a main reason students delay, do not access or do not complete higher education.

“We are grateful to the state Legislature and to Utah’s taxpayers for their continued investment in public higher education, which has allowed us to keep the cost of attending college in Utah among the lowest in the nation,” Commissioner of Higher Education David Buhler said. “The Board of Regents and institutional presidents continue to work to keep college as affordable as possible, without sacrificing quality, so that the dream of college can become achievable for all Utahns.”

The proposed 2018-19 tuition increases are as follows:

1.5 percent Tier I increases at Salt Lake Community College, Snow College, Southern Utah University and Utah Valley University.

2.5 percent total at Weber State University.

3.5 percent total at Dixie State University.

3.9 percent total at the University of Utah and Utah State University.

For more information, including comparisons of tuition per credit hour, click here.

