2 white Hyundais collide in intersection; 1 driver cited

Written by Jeff Richards
March 28, 2018
Scene of a collision involving two white Hyundais at the intersection of 100 South and 300 West, St. George, Utah, March 28, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles involved in a collision Wednesday may have been the same color and made by the same manufacturer, but the laws of physics prevented them from occupying the same space at the same time.

Scene of a collision involving two white Hyundais at the intersection of 100 South and 300 West, St. George, Utah, March 28, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said the incident occurred shortly before noon at the intersection of 300 West and 100 South. The driver of the a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was eastbound on 100 South.

“At the same time, another Hyundai, a Sonata, was heading northbound on 300 West,” Mickelson said. “The driver failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with the other vehicle.”

The impact of the collision spun the Santa Fe around 180 degrees and sent the Sonata into a chain link fence that surrounds the private residential property at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Multiple airbags were deployed in the two vehicles. Both cars sustained heavy front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

Scene of a collision involving two white Hyundais at the intersection of 100 South and 300 West, St. George, Utah, March 28, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

The only injuries reported were a few minor bumps and bruises, as both drivers declined to be transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The drivers were the only occupants of the two vehicles, although the Santa Fe did have a young puppy riding in it, which also appeared to be unharmed.

The Sonata driver received a citation for failure to heed a stop sign, Mickelson said.

St. George Fire Department personnel assisted with the cleanup of the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

1 Comment

  • utahdiablo March 28, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Who needs a raceway with a Saturday night “demolition derby” when you can just cruise around St George and take in the thrills!…..wake the hell up stupid drivers

