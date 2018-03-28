Yet another failure to yield during lunch hour closes 3 lanes of traffic, destroys vehicles

Two-vehicle crash partially blocks intersection of River Road and East Riverside Drive Tuesday afternoon, St. George, Utah, March 27, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A collision closed all southbound lanes of a busy intersection as responders cleared the wreckage and tended to minor injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of River Road and East Riverside Drive involving a white Chrysler Pacifica and a gold Toyota Avalon.

Upon arrival responders determined none of the parties involved – a 71-year-old man driving the Avalon and a 46-year-old woman in the Pacifica, along with her 8-year-old passenger – were seriously injured, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said, adding that all declined to be transported to the hospital.

“There were minor injuries reported in the crash,” Trombley said.

Additional officers were called in to redirect the heavy midday traffic away from the crash.

Based on the investigation officers determined that the Pacifica was heading west on Riverside Drive while the Avalon was heading east on the same street.

At the intersection with River Road, the Toyota started to make a left turn to head north, putting the passenger car directly in the path of the oncoming Chrysler, which struck the Avalon.

“One eye witness verified that the Toyota turned on a yellow light in front of the Chrysler,” Trombley said.

The crash blocked all southbound traffic and one open northbound lane for nearly 45 minutes while responders tended to the scene and cleared the wreckage from the roadway.

Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage and were subsequently towed from the scene. The man driving the Toyota was later cited for failure to yield on a left-hand turn.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

