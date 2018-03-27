Zinke creates ‘Made in America’ committee for outdoor recreation

Hickman Bridge just outside of Capitol Reef visitor center | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the members of the “Made in America” Outdoor Recreation Advisory Committee, which was established Nov. 8 to serve as an advisory board on public-private partnerships across all public lands, with the goal of expanding access to and improving infrastructure and waterways.

The committee “is made up of the private sector’s best and brightest​ to tackle some of our biggest public lands infrastructure and access challenges​,” Zinke said Monday in a press release. “​Dating back to the early days of the National Park Service, American businesses have been helping improve the public’s public land experience by doing everything from building iconic lodges like the Grand Canyon’s El Tovar to the historic “red jammers” in Glacier National Park.

“This committee will ​help build on that legacy and ​provide valuable insight into addressing the maintenance backlog on our public lands. The committee’s collective experience as entrepreneurs and business leaders provide unique insight that is often lost in the Federal government. As we rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, we can continue the exponential growth of the American recreation sector, which supports millions of American jobs and bares a significant impact on our economy.”

Members of the committee, including one from Utah, were selected for their diverse backgrounds and experiences with the recreational industry, according to the press release. They have knowledge using public-private partnerships, providing recreational visitor experiences, developing and deploying infrastructure improvements, or a thorough understanding of recreational equipment.

The duties of the committee are strictly advisory and will consist of, but not be limited to, providing recommendations including:

Expand and improve visitor infrastructure developed through public-private partnerships.

Implement sustainable operations embracing fair, efficient and convenient fee collection and strategic use of the collected fees.

Improve interpretation using technology.

Create better tools and/or opportunities for Americans to discover their lands and waters.

The members of the “Made in America” Outdoor Recreation Advisory Committee are listed below: