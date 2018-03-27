MISSING: Police seeking help locating 2 woman missing from wooded area near Flagstaff

L-R: Carin Lamprakes, 51, Kelly McGowan, 51, depicted in the photos taken on unknown dates, went missing March 22 in a wooded area near Flagstaff, Arizona | Photo courtesy of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two women staying near Flagstaff, Arizona, were reported missing by police after family members had not seen or heard from them in nearly a week.

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate Carin Lamprakes and Kim McGowan, both 51, who were staying in a wooded area near Flagstaff, Arizona.

Police began searching for the women after Lamprakes was reported missing by her sister on March 22, and neither woman has been heard from since.

“Neither woman has had any contact with family since the were reported missing, to the best of my knowledge,” Coconino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Thomas told St. George News on Tuesday.

The women are driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica four-door SUV with Arizona License Plate CEF6957. They were reportedly staying in the vehicle at a campsite near Flagstaff.

Police are seeking any leads in this case and would like to locate the missing woman, Thomas said.

Lamprakes is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown-black hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo of “Marcy 143” on her back.

McGowan is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo of a Chihuahua on her left leg.

Anyone with information about the women’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523, option 1.

