MISSING: 13-year-old from Tooele missing, endangered

Written by Cody Blowers
March 27, 2018
13-year-old Samantha "Sammy" Campbell ran away from home Sunday evening, and hasn't been heard from since, Tooele, Utah, photo retrieved March 27, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Tooele City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Tooele 13-year-old was last seen Sunday evening and is considered a missing and endangered juvenile by police, as she has not been seen or heard from since she left her home two days ago.

Samantha “Sammy” Campbell, of Tooele, left home shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving a note saying she had run away.

“She left with some clothes in a backpack and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then,” Sgt. Scott Schovaers of Tooele City Police Department said Tuesday.

Campbell is described as 5 feet tall, 170 pounds with burgundy or red hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Schovaers said authorities are concerned for the juvenile’s safety due to “her young age, and the fact that no one has heard from her, including any of her friends, since she left her home that night,” he said.

Samantha Campbell is described as follows:

  • Height:  5 feet tall
  • Weight:  140 pounds
  • Age:  13
  • Skin color:  White
  • Hair:  Burgundy-red
  • Eyes:  Brown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-8900.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. St. George News will continue to follow the story as it develops.

