Alda Sanders Jones

Written by Obituaries
March 27, 2018

Alda Sanders Jones, 83, a former resident of Southern Utah, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018, in Cameron, Missouri, where she has been living since September 2009. Causes of death were incident to age.

Alda was preceded in death by her parents, Moroni and Millie Sanders; siblings, Mildred Lee and Verl Sanders; and three children who died at birth.

Her daughters Katy Dawn Jones and Mindy (Jones) Simpson currently reside in Kingston, Missouri. Alda was grandmother to 10 grandchildren: Erin, Missouri; Brent, Germany, Heidi, Idaho; Sarai, Illinois; Apoima, Missouri; Craig, Alaska; and Mailey, Colton, Liana, Hailey in Missouri. She was a proud great-grandmother to 15.

Alda was a gifted lady who loved her family and friends and shared her talents to please others. She was so proud of her family and was always bragging about them. She will be missed.

Interment

Internment will be in LaVerkin, Utah, at a date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bross and Spidle Funeral Services, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Bross and Spidle online.   

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Obituaries Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Posted in ObituariesTagged , ,

Leave a Reply