Alda Sanders Jones, 83, a former resident of Southern Utah, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018, in Cameron, Missouri, where she has been living since September 2009. Causes of death were incident to age.

Alda was preceded in death by her parents, Moroni and Millie Sanders; siblings, Mildred Lee and Verl Sanders; and three children who died at birth.

Her daughters Katy Dawn Jones and Mindy (Jones) Simpson currently reside in Kingston, Missouri. Alda was grandmother to 10 grandchildren: Erin, Missouri; Brent, Germany, Heidi, Idaho; Sarai, Illinois; Apoima, Missouri; Craig, Alaska; and Mailey, Colton, Liana, Hailey in Missouri. She was a proud great-grandmother to 15.

Alda was a gifted lady who loved her family and friends and shared her talents to please others. She was so proud of her family and was always bragging about them. She will be missed.

Interment

Internment will be in LaVerkin, Utah, at a date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bross and Spidle Funeral Services, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Bross and Spidle online.