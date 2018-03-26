Suspected burglars hit Kmart, flee before police arrive

A broken door in Kmart's garden center is boarded up after burglars broke into the store, stealing several items before fleeing, St. George, Utah, March 26, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Suspected burglars broke into Kmart on Bluff Street and stole several items during the early hours of Monday.

The suspects entered the store through the garden center area, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said. Officers were dispatched to a business alarm at 2:23 a.m. Several alarms were going off inside the store when officers arrived, Trombley said.

“Several items were stolen and the suspects were no longer at the scene,” Trombley said.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the burglary. As the case is ongoing, police have not yet released security camera footage of the suspects or provided a description of them.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.

