Fatal multi-vehicle pileup shuts down I-80 near Wyoming border

Written by Ric Wayman
March 26, 2018
A multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 near the Wyoming border has resulted in one confirmed fatality, others injured and road closures Monday, with some traffic being restored as of 11:46 a.m. Echo, Utah, March 26, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pileup involving 23 vehicles on Interstate 80 Monday has left one person confirmed dead, another air lifted in critical condition and at least two others transported with injuries as well as temporary road closures.

The incident closed Interstate 80 in Summit County at mile marker 172 near Echo Junction for a period of time with traffic being diverted onto Old Echo Road as responders address the crash and Utah Department of Transportation crews clear the area with snow plows and salt. One lane eastbound has been reopened, according to a media post by Utah Department of Public Safety at 11:46 a.m., but westbound lanes will remain closed for some time.

According to DPS’s most recent post, 23 vehicles, the majority being semitractor-trailers, were involved in the pileup.

Airmed, multiple ambulances, tow trucks and a hazardous materials team are among those responding to the scene.

The individual found in critical condition was air lifted to Ogden’s Mckay Dee Hospital, according to information provided by DPS. Two others with injuries said to not be life threatening have been transported by ground for treatment in Park City. Others with injuries ranging from none to bumps and bruises have been transported by a school bus to Coalville.

The Utah Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story based on preliminary information provided by UDOT and other law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

