Chamber luncheon to highlight new Dixie Tech campus

ST. GEORGE — For this month’s “Meet the Chamber” luncheon, St. George Area Chamber of Commerce members are invited to visit the new Dixie Technical College campus atop the old airport hill.
No reservations are necessary for the event, which will take place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the college’s industry training room A223 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Located at 610 S. Airport Road in St. George, Dixie Technical College is one of eight regional colleges that comprise the Utah System of Technical Colleges. Dixie Tech is the premier college for skill and competency based training in Washington County.
Dixie Tech was created during a special session of the Utah State Legislature in 2001 through HB 1003, which created the Utah System of Technical Colleges and its regional campuses: Bridgerland, Davis, Dixie, Mountainland, Ogden-Weber, Tooele, Southwest and Uintah Basin.
The Utah System of Technical Colleges board of trustees provides oversight and governs the activities of the eight campuses statewide. Dixie Tech’s current interim president is Derek Hadlock.
