Rep. Chris Stewart to hold St. George town hall meeting

In this file photo, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the official opening of Dixie State University's Institute of Politics and Public Affairs, St. George, Utah, Oct. 26, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Washington County residents will have the opportunity to address their congressman face to face at a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

Republican Rep. Chris Stewart will be holding the town hall at Desert Hills High School Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Stewart is coming to St. George a day after holding an annual security summit in Salt Lake City.

Concerns over potential Russian meddling in the midterm elections were expressed during the summit, with Stewart recommending more physical and less digital voting practices be adopted in order to thwart possible hacking attempts, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Stewart recommended there be a paper trail in relation to voting machines, “something physical that you can hold that can’t be manipulated with electronics, so we know what the actual vote tally was, if it were ever brought into question.”

A physical paper trail is one of many security recommendations made by House Central Intelligence Committee as a way to counteract future hacking attempts. Those recommendations were made following an investigation by the intelligence committee that determined Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election through the use social media and cyberattacks.

Other recommendations include identifying social media alternatives that could be exploited by Russian operative, as well as providing more funding for state and local election agencies for computer upgrades and better cybersecurity.

The comments on Russia were made the same day as President Donald Trump’s expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and closure of the consulate in Seattle.

Stewart, who was elected in 2012, represents Utah 2nd Congressional District, is a former Air Force pilot and a current member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The congressman filed for re-election earlier this month. Within the Republican Party, his challenger are Mary Burkett and Ken Clark. Democratic contenders include Randy Hopkins and Shireen Ghorbani, along with United Utah candidate Jan Garbett and Libertarian Jeffrey Whipple.

Event details

What: Town Hall meeting with Rep. Chris Stewart.

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George.

