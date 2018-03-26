June 15, 1940 – March 20, 2018

Mary Ellen Crawford Wilson died March 20, 2018, at age 77. She passed away in her home in St. George, Utah, at 10:15 a.m.

Mary Ellen, beloved wife of Alvin Morley Wilson, spent 59 years with her husband and together they lovingly raised 10 children. Her children and their spouses are: Terra Gubler (Lamond), Lisa Gardner (Dale), Glenda Barnes (Forrest), Debra Widner (Dennis), Rowan Wilson (Stella), Alena Stamey (Scott), Maria Mason (Mark), Diana Ackermann (Travis), Kason Wilson (Krystal) and Kamilla Bell (Nick).

Mary Ellen was born in Enterprise, Utah, on June 15, 1940, to the late George and Edra Crawford. She was the oldest of six children in her family, which are: Gerald Crawford, Eldon Crawford (Brenda), Kevin – deceased (Janet), Donnene Mathews (John), Jill Langston (Kent).

Service was a top priority in her life, along with raising her family. Mary Ellen served as a Relief Society president, Stake Relief Society president, two missions in Nauvoo, Illinois, a temple mission and many primary callings. She faithfully did her visiting teaching and had many friends. She would visit the sick and bring meals to those in need. Mary Ellen truly was the Lord’s hands. Days before her passing, she reluctantly told her Relief Society president that she wouldn’t be able to fulfill her callings any longer. All she wanted to do was serve the Lord. Mary Ellen was reminded then of the service that she would be a part of on the other side.

Mary Ellen and Morley have 49 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. Spending quality time with her posterity brought much joy to her life. She is loved and cherished by all those who knew her.

Funeral services

Funeral services were held March 24 at the Enterprise LDS Stake Center, 80 South Center, Enterprise, Utah.

Visitations were held March 23 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to service from 9-10:30 a.m., both at the church.

Interment was at the Enterprise City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

