2-car collision near Interstate 15 off-ramp injures 2

Scene of a collision between a Kia and a Cadillac on Dixie Drive/Crosby Way near the I-15 northbound Exit 6 off-ramp, St. George, Utah, March 25, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two cars collided near the interchange of Dixie Drive/Crosby Way with Interstate 15’s Exit 6 northbound off-ramp Sunday afternoon, leaving two passengers with minor injuries.

Responders were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. and found two vehicles involved, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley told St. George News Monday morning, including a 2011 black Kia driven by a 29-year-old woman and a 2017 silver Cadillac sedan driven by a 57-year-old woman.

“The Cadillac made an improper right-hand turn heading eastbound onto Dixie Drive,” Trombley said, adding that the Kia, which was also traveling eastbound on Dixie Drive, then collided with the front end of the Cadillac.

Two of the Kia’s occupants, including at least one male juvenile, sustained minor injuries and were transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported, Trombley said.

In addition to the respective drivers, the Kia was carrying two passengers and the Cadillac had one passenger.

Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Multiple airbags were deployed in each car.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited for making an improper right turn, Trombley said.

St. George Fire Department personnel assisted with cleanup of the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

