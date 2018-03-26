2-car collision near Interstate 15 off-ramp injures 2

Written by Jeff Richards
March 26, 2018
Scene of a collision between a Kia and a Cadillac on Dixie Drive/Crosby Way near the I-15 northbound Exit 6 off-ramp, St. George, Utah, March 25, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two cars collided near the interchange of Dixie Drive/Crosby Way with Interstate 15’s Exit 6 northbound off-ramp Sunday afternoon, leaving two passengers with minor injuries.

Scene of a collision between a Kia and a Cadillac on Dixie Drive/Crosby Way near the I-15 northbound Exit 6 off-ramp, St. George, Utah, March 25, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Responders were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. and found two vehicles involved, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley told St. George News Monday morning, including a 2011 black Kia driven by a 29-year-old woman and a 2017 silver Cadillac sedan driven by a 57-year-old woman.

“The Cadillac made an improper right-hand turn heading eastbound onto Dixie Drive,” Trombley said, adding that the Kia, which was also traveling eastbound on Dixie Drive, then collided with the front end of the Cadillac.

Two of the Kia’s occupants, including at least one male juvenile, sustained minor injuries and were transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported, Trombley said. 

In addition to the respective drivers, the Kia was carrying two passengers and the Cadillac had one passenger.

Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Multiple airbags were deployed in each car.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited for making an improper right turn, Trombley said.

St. George Fire Department personnel assisted with cleanup of the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply