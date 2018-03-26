Angels Landing to close 24 hours for trail repair

A hiker descends the Angels Landing route with near 1,000-foot drops on both sides, Zion National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Caitlin Ceci, Zion National Park, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — The popular Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park will be closed Tuesday for repairs.

The trail will close at 7 a.m. in order to allow crews to fix a broken post in a steep section of chain, according to a news release issued by the National Park Service.

The fixed post will require 24 hours to cure. The trail is expected to reopen after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the park service.

The West Rim Trail between the Grotto and Scout Lookout will also be closed while the post is being set to minimize the risk of hazardous rockfall. The section of trail is expected to reopen by late morning Tuesday.

The 5-mile roundtrip Angels Landing Trail leads hikers up approximately 1,500 feet of elevation through a series of switchbacks, culminating in a stretch of narrow ridge flanked by sheer drop-offs navigated by chain handholds bolted to the rock face.

Resources

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.