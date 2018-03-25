Let the kids spend spring break at the Southern Utah Museum of Art

Child at Southern Utah Museum of Art, undated. | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Parents looking for activities during spring break will find something new for their kids at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. From April 2-6, the museum is offering “Spring Breakout,” a new half-day camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Each day focuses on a different theme, including visual arts, storytelling and poetry, theater and dance, food art, and photography. Activities will be held from 9-11 a.m. for kindergarten through second grade and 2-4 p.m. for third through sixth grades.

The camp is $25 per day or $100 for the week and needs-based assistance is available for qualifying individuals. For Friends of SUMA members, the camp is $20 per day or $75 for the week.

“Spring break is a great time for students to get a little messy and try new things,” Nikki Lewis, SUMA school and family programs associate, said. “Spring Breakout provides an art-making opportunity outside of school for young students to learn new things, grow their confidence, and be creative. We want students to know that the arts are fun and approachable. Anyone can be an artist!”

During each day of Spring Breakout, students will participate in art discussions and hands-on art projects inspired by artwork in SUMA’s galleries and collections.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, April 2, students will explore the gallery and view multiple types of visual art and participate in creative activities.

Tuesday, April 3, students will learn about the ancient art of storytelling and learn how to use poetry to tell stories that are both imaginative and biographical.

Wednesday, April 4, students will be introduced to a variety of dances and theatre performances. They will work in groups to create and act out their own puppet plays.

Thursday, April 5, students will create art using food products and make their own food sculptures.

Friday, April 6, students will tour the museum’s photographic exhibits, investigate different photography techniques and use the skills they have learned to create their own cyanotypes.

Let your child’s inner artist out with Spring Breakout April 2-6. Registration is required and space is limited to 25 students per section.

For more information or to register, click here. Questions about Spring Breakout can be directed to SUMA’s learning experiences team at 435-586-8765 or email them.

Event details

What: Spring Breakout, a week-long program for students kindergarten through sixth grade

When: April 2-6

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Details: Space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, click here .

