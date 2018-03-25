Easter services at Tuacahn, all are welcome

This April 2014 file photo shows members of the Calvary Chapel St. George worship team leading music a one of the Easter services at the Tuacahn Ampitheatre, Ivins, Utah, April 20, 2014 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — All are invited to the annual nondenominational Easter services at Tuacahn Sunday.

Sunrise and family services are offered by Calvary Chapel St. George in the Tuacahn Amphitheatre and adjoining facilities at 1100 Tuacahn Drive in Ivins.

A sunrise service will be offered at 8 a.m. Family and children’s services will be offered at 11 a.m.

The family service will be held in the main amphitheatre, and a children’s service for ages kindergarten through sixth grade will be held in the mini-amphitheatre.

Nursery care will be available for babies to pre-kindergartners inside the dance studio portion of the facility during the 11 a.m. services.

Calvary Chapel’s event webpage promises an Easter service complete with a beautiful balance of contemporary worship and a traditional Easter resurrection message from the Bible.

If you are unable to make the service, Calvary Chapel will stream it live on their webpage Sunday morning.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews