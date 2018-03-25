18-year-old Cedar City man arrested after allegedly stabbing 17-year-old during fight

File photo of Cedar City Police cruiser, Cedar City News/St. George News

CEDAR CITY — An 18-year-old Cedar City man was arrested and booked into jail after allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old male in a fight late Saturday night, police said.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said the incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. when a call to dispatch reported a fight between two teenage individuals.

The caller reported that an adult male, later identified as Koby Layne Slack, 18, was holding a knife to the throat of a 17-year-old male, Womack said.

“The caller also stated Koby was intoxicated,” Womack said.

Slack fled the scene before officers arrived but was located a short time later in the foothills east of the Fiddlers Canyon area and taken into custody. The initial incident took place in the vicinity of Hovi Hills Drive.

“The minor had a stab wound to the side which was not life-threatening,” Womack said, before adding the victim was transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment.

Slack was also reportedly injured during the altercation, receiving a minor cut on his hand. He was booked into Iron County Jail early Sunday morning on suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, along with three misdemeanor offenses, namely criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, and alcohol consumption by a minor.

Police said the exact relationship between the individuals involved has not yet been confirmed but noted the investigation is still active and ongoing

