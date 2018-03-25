Traffic advisory: Crash on northbound I-15 at milepost 12 causing significant delays

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash near mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 15 in Washington County is causing significant delays for motorists in the area.

Traffic is reduced to one lane as emergency responders address the crash.

Delays of 15 minutes or more are expected, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The incident is estimated to be cleared by approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.

For up-to-date traffic information, visit UDOT’s emergency traffic webpage.

