Warrior rugby wins home match vs. Olympus

ST. GEORGE – Snow Canyon’s rugby club continues to play well, posting another victory against an in-state opponent Saturday afternoon. The Warriors defeated Olympus 20-14 at the rugby pitch at Snow Canyon High School.

Competing in the their second league match of the season, the Warriors were able to hold off the Titans for their second straight win.

Earlier this month, Snow Canyon defeated East High from Salt Lake City by a final of 27-7. That makes SC 2-0 in the league. The Warriors compete in the Utah Spring 15’s Tier 1 Varsity Boys Division with East, Olympus, Highland, Herriman (the defending spring champion), and Westlake. All five of the other teams in the “single school” division draw from a larger population than Snow Canyon, though the Warriors have had amazing success over the past few years.

There are four other “tiers” that club teams from around Utah and the western USA compete in. Snow Canyon competes in the highest one.

Rugby is not a sanctioned Utah High School Activities Association sport, but the exception is mutual. The UHSAA has decided not to add rugby for the foreseeable future, which most rugby players, fans and coaches are O.K. with. Being added to the UHSAA would require stricter rules as far as equipment and perhaps scoring.

Snow Canyon has won numerous state championships under the coaching of Michael Puriri and Jay Day, including back-to-back titles in 2014-15. The Warriors’ next scheduled match is Mar. 31 (next Saturday) at Herriman in the southwest part of the Salt Lake Valley.

