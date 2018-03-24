Double down on your health; Dixie Regional combines annual heart health, stroke seminars into 1 event

L-R: Dr. Luciana De Saibro, Dr. Blake Gardner, Dr. Raymond Grams and Dr. Theo Owan will present March 28 as part of the Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center heart health and stroke seminar, St. George, Utah | Background photo courtesy Pixabay, profile photos courtesy Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center’s annual heart health seminar and stroke seminar are combining this year with guidance from the hospital’s cardiovascular and neurology teams.

The seminar will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.

Dr. Blake Gardner and Dr. Theo Owan from the cardiovascular team will speak about topics including transcatheter aortic valve replacement and dual antiplatelet therapies. Dr. Luciana De Saibro and Dr. Raymond Grams from the Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute will present on stroke prevention, updates to stroke guidelines and the extended time window for acute stroke.

There will be a question an answer period at the end of the seminar, so the audience will be able to ask the physicians about heart health and stroke care.

The seminar is free to the public, and a light lunch will be provided. If you are interested in learning more or to RSVP, call 435-251-1992.

Event details

What: Dixie Regional Medical Center’s annual heart health seminar and stroke seminar.

When: Wednesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Where: The SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.

Details: The public is invited. RSVP requested to 435-251-1992.

