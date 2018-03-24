Capstone exhibition highlights emerging Southern Utah University student artists

Coral-like sculptures by Lissy Edwards are among the Southern Utah University student works on display at the Southern Utah Museum of Art exhibition, which runs through May 5. | Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Art & Design, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Department of Art and Design welcomes the 2018 bachelor of fine arts students to a capstone show at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. A variety of two- and three-dimensional works are now on display through May 5. Admission is free and open to the public.

“BFA classes are harder, more time consuming, and more mentally and physically taxing,” SUU student Michelle Gray said. “It is very validating to feel that my work is of the caliber to show in a museum like SUMA. It means that I have completed this roller coaster of difficulty and come out on top.”

“My time at SUU has been more [beneficial] than I ever thought it would be,” undergraduate ceramic artist Lissy Edwards said. “Without the Department of Art & Design at SUU, its diversity, and fantastic professors, I would not be where I am today.

“Susan Harris and Russell Wrankle have been so amazing to work with; these renowned artists have taught me key ideas and skills that have pushed my work to the next level,” added Edwards, who recently returned from showing her work at a national student juried exhibition at the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts.

“We are proud of these students and impressed by their skill and passion,” said Jeff Hanson, associate professor of graphic design at SUU and department chair.

Note: several exhibit pieces feature presentations of the nude human figure. Parental discretion is advised.

Event details

What: SUU’s Department of Art & Design capstone show featuring works by 2018 BFA students.

When: Exhibition on display now through May 5.

Time: Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., extended hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Additional information: visit www.suu.edu/pva

