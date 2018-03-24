2 arrested in alleged theft of $15,000 worth of items from storage unit

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two men have been arrested on charges of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of property from a storage unit in St. George.

Police initially arrested 31-year-old Rudy Martin Alafa, of St. George, March 9 on burglary and several other charges. His alleged accomplice, 36-year-old Jason Richard Gubler, of St. George, was arrested Thursday on a charge of burglary.

The burglary was initially reported Dec. 14, 2017, at a storage facility located at 162 N. 400 East.

The owner of the stolen property provided police with video surveillance footage showing two men entering and leaving the storage facility with the stolen property, according to separate probable cause statements written in support of Alafa’s and Gubler’s arrest.

One of the men in the video is clearly identified as Alafa, according to police.

“The victim reported $15,000 worth of items taken out of the storage unit,” police wrote in the statement.

While serving warrants for arrest on unrelated charges, police questioned Alafa about the storage unit burglary, to which he admitted, according to the police statement, which further stated that he said he didn’t remember where stolen property was.

He refused to provide information about the other person in the video, police said in the statement.

Alafa was then arrested, searched and allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Alafa was booked into jail on charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree felony theft and misdemeanor charges relating to drug possession.

Police later met with Gubler Thursday to question him about the burglary.

“He admitted to being with Rudy and assisting him at the storage facility,” police said in the statement.

According to the statement, Gubler said he didn’t know where the stolen property was. He was then arrested and booked into jail on a single third-degree felony charge of burglary.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.