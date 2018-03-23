NAMI mental health classes to be offered in Hurricane for first time

Stock photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Southwest Utah will begin offering “Family-to-Family” classes in Hurricane beginning Thursday and running through November. They will also continue to offer their other regular classes and support groups in St. George.

The Family-to-Family education program is a free 12-week course for family members of individuals with severe mental illnesses. Classes are taught by trained individuals who have extensive experience in this area because they have family members who are affected as well.

Connors said the addition of four new people trained to be teachers has allowed the addition of the Hurricane classes, as well as an extra cycle of classes in St. George.

The Hurricane classes will be held Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. at the Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, in room 117.

In addition to the Family-to-Family classes, which offer a variety of topics to assist families in learning more, the organization also provides free Peer-to-Peer classes intended to directly help those who have a mental illness learn that recovery is possible. Both groups are run by trained individuals who have “been there.”

Programs include presentations, discussion and interactive exercises. Everything is kept confidential, and even though resources and information will be offered, NAMI will never recommend a specific medical therapy or treatment approach.

Both Family-to-Family and Peer-to-Peer classes meet at the Washington County Library at 88 W. 100 South in St. George Thursdays from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in separate rooms: Family-to-Family in Community Room B and Peer-to-Peer in the Conference Room.

The separate Family-to-Family support group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room B.

Course reservations are not mandatory; however, to ensure that all attendees are provided course materials, including class notebooks, reservations are preferred. For additional information, contact Connors at pjconnors@gmail.com or 541-331-0711.

