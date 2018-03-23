Mountain bike festival continues to grow in popularity

In this file photo, participants in the Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival, Hurricane, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Photo John, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The thrill of mountain biking on rugged and unpredictable terrain added to the stirring natural beauty around the trails beckon hundreds from throughout the western United States to the eighth annual Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival, taking place Friday though Sunday.

“We have an awesome venue with sweet demo bikes and accessories, group rides and shuttles,” festival director Quentin “D.J.” Morisette said. “We are also adding a log pull competition, s’mores roast and will screen the premier showing of ‘The Moment,’ documenting the birth of free ride mountain biking. This is going to be the best Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival yet.”

The festival, headquartered at the Hurricane Community Center, expects approximately 600 participants, increasing from 500 in 2017 and 400 in 2016. Morisette estimated that 95 percent of the participants are from outside the region and stay an average of three days in Southern Utah.

The Hurricane area is home to many acclaimed mountain bike trails, including Gooseberry Mesa, J.E.M. Trail and Little Creek Mesa, whose rewards include stunning views.

“Mountain bikers revel in our gorgeous vistas and unique trails, which include single track and slickrock. This creates a world-class experience,” said Kevin Lewis, the Washington County director of tourism. “Dust off the winter blues and come play in the sun.”

The festival features food, beverages, live music and a plethora of demonstration bikes. Skills clinics are also available.

“This is Utah’s best-kept secret,” Morisette said. “Our event allows everyone to socialize and ride with friendly people on our world-class trails.”

