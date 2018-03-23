Celebrate Easter season with Southwest Symphony’s presentation of ‘Lamb of God’

This undated image compiles the Southwest Symphony logo along with the promotional material for Rob Gardner's "Lamb of God" which will be presented by the Southwest Symphony, location and date not specified | Image and logo courtesy of the Southwest Symphony, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Symphony invites the community to celebrate the Easter season with a presentation of Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God” at Dixie State University’s M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center

Presented on Good Friday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m., Lamb of God is a nondenominational retelling of the life of Jesus Christ taken from the New Testament.

The concert will feature the full Southwest Symphony joined on stage by the Lieto Voices choir and 14 featured vocal soloists.

In addition to the orchestral and choir music, the performance will incorporate multimedia images projected on a large screen behind the performers.

Adding the visual elements to the audio amplifies the whole experience to another level, Gardner said.

Lamb of God is in the same vein as Handel’s “Messiah” in that it tells a biblical story through music, but Lamb of God is a more contemporary piece written in modern times and in English.

It is an updated telling of a sacred event, Gardner said.

Each soloist will represent a person who lived at the time of Christ, said Alyce Gardner, Southwest Symphony’s chairman of the board, people like Mary, Christ’s mother, Mary Magdalene and some of the disciples.

“It tells the story of (Christ’s) last week through the eyes of people who knew him,” Gardner said. “And the music is so beautiful.”

The symphony premiered Lamb of God in Southern Utah in 2017 to great acclaim and is bringing it back this year due to popular demand, Gardner said.

Tickets are $12-$24 depending on seat choice and $6 tickets are available to students. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Dixie State University Box Office located at the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East in St. George.

Tickets are selling fast for this one-night-only event. Advanced ticket purchases are recommended.

About the Southwest Symphony

The Southwest Symphony is a nonprofit arts organization in Southern Utah whose goal is to become the region’s premier orchestra.

Its mission statement is:

We inspire and enrich audiences through the transformative power of symphonic music. As the cultural heart of the community, we share the beauty of music through educational and entertaining performances.

Its goals include building an interest in and appreciation for symphonic music, building partnerships that create understanding, trust and diverse audiences, building financial support that allows for expansive growth of programming and community services, leading in the field of music arts education, and acting as a voice for the arts in the development of city, county and state policy issues.

“The symphony is moving in a really great direction,” Gardner said. “We are really propelling forward.”

Event details

What: Southwest Symphony presents “Lamb of God.”

When: Friday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $12-$24; student tickets $6.

Purchase tickets: Online or at the DSU Box Office, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

