Chaotic scene, injured driver follow in wake of 3-vehicle crash on Dixie Drive

ST. GEORGE – A three-vehicle crash midmorning Friday on Dixie Drive ended with one driver being transported to the hospital, two citations and three vehicles requiring a tow from the scene.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to the intersection of South Dixie Drive and 600 West involving a silver Nissan Pathfinder, a black Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a light blue Subaru passenger car.

Upon arrival emergency medical personnel found one injured driver in the Subaru who told paramedics he had pain in his chest. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation, St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said.

“The injury may be unrelated to the crash but we still have to find that out,” Mickelson said.

Emergency medical personnel found no other injuries reported at the scene, including a small child traveling in the Chrysler who was uninjured and sleeping while responders cleared the wreckage.

According to statements made at the scene, Mickelson said he learned that the Nissan was heading east on Dixie Drive while the Chrysler was heading west on the same street. Meanwhile, the Subaru was stopped on 600 West waiting for the light to change to green.

At the intersection with 600 West, as the light was changing the Nissan continued straight on Dixie Drive. The Chrysler attempted to turn left but was struck by the Nissan before the driver was able to complete the turn.

“Both vehicles were trying to clear the intersection before the light turned red when this happened,” Mickelson said.

The Nissan struck the passenger’s side of the Chrysler, spinning it around in the roadway until the driver’s side rear panel struck the Subaru stopped on 600 West. The Nissan then spun back around and came to rest against the Chrysler.

Once on the scene, officers diverted traffic away from 600 West to allow firefighters to clear the wreckage and debris while Gold Cross tended to the injured.

However, despite this, a vehicle heading east on Dixie Drive made a right-hand turn onto 600 West, driving in between the crashed vehicles and responders before being stopped and talked to by officers.

Mickelson used this incident as an opportunity to caution drivers to avoid areas where firefighters, medics and officers are working to prevent injury to all involved at the scene, including the occupants involved in a crash.

“If you see a crash, slow down, put your phones away, don’t start taking pictures,” he said, “and you may have to take an alternate route to wherever you are going.”

The officer added, “At least you’ll get to your destination safely, which is better than the alternative.”

The Chrysler driver was cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn, while the Nissan driver was cited for having no insurance. The man driving the Subaru received no citations in the crash. Airbags deployed in the Chrysler and the Subaru, and all vehicles sustained extensive damage and were subsequently towed from the scene.

Mickelson was headed to the hospital to check on the Subaru driver at the writing of this report that is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

