Dixie State ends Legend Solar’s naming rights on stadium

ST. GEORGE — Following “cash flow” problems for Southern Utah solar energy company Legend Solar, Dixie State University officials have decided to discontinue the company’s naming rights of the football stadium.

In a statement, Dixie State representatives wrote: “We have been in constant communication with Legend Solar in recent days and made this decision together to allow Legend Solar to focus on serving their customers, employees and the community.”

Legend Solar pledged in April 2016 to donate $10 million to the university for renovations to the stadium. At that time, Legend Solar committed $5 million in cash to be donated over a 20-year period and an additional $5 million in solar technology that would have been installed on the Dixie State campus through 2027, Dixie State spokeswoman Jyl Hall said in a statement.

The rest of the money for the stadium will now come from “alternative revenue streams” like other donations, according to the university’s statement. The stadium’s renovations will continue as planned and will be completed by the end of April.

Representatives from Legend Solar did not respond to requests for comment at the time of this report.

According to a post on Legend Solar’s support blog in January 2018, “Legend Solar is experiencing an extreme cashflow problem that impacts our ability to install purchased systems, as well as reimburse those who have cancelled their purchases.”

