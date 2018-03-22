TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | March 23-25

Art

Education/enlightenment

Saturday, 10 a.m. | Lichen: The Power of Partnership | Admission: $4 suggested donation | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | Wild Turkey Hunting Clinic | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Fair Building, 30 N. 300 East, Parowan.

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio Night | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Kelly Sheehan | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Three Blind Mice | Admission: No cover | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.

Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Immortal Guitars | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

