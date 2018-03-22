TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
March 22, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | March 23-25

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | SkyWest Mini Indy | Admission: Free | Location: Ridge Top Complex, 317 S. Airport Road, St. George.
  • Friday, 6:15 p.m. | Playmakers Spring Performances | Admission: $5 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theater, 300 W. College Way, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Zeppelin USA | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Driving Miss Daisy” | Admission: $10-$45 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Color Country Chorus Spring Concert | Admission: $15 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Daddy Longlegs” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Best of Broadway” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU Spring Opera | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: SUU Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | St. George Puppet Festival | Admission: $5 | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 1:15 p.m. | Playmakers Spring Performances | Admission: $5 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theater, 300 West College Way, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Jason Bonham and Voltaire Verzosa | Admission: $25-$50 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | George Strait Tribute | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Sunday, 5 p.m. | “Driving Miss Daisy” | Admission: $10-$45 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Spring Into Easter Event | Admission: $5; family (up to 6), $25 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 South Washington Fields Drive, Washington Ciy.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | RSQ Dogs Fundraiser Yard Sale | Admission: Seller items vary; donations accepted | Location: RSQ Dogs adoption center, 1838 W. 1020 North, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | SUU Out of the Darkness Campus Walk | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: SUU Campus, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | St. George “March for our Lives” | Admission: Free; donations and T-shirt purchases vary | Location: Start at DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. | 8th annual Pink Tea | Admission: $40-$350 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Dove Center Gala | Admission: $100 | Location: SunRiver Ballroom, 4275 S. Country Club Drive, St. George.
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

  • Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio Night | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Kelly Sheehan | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
  • Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Three Blind Mice | Admission: No cover | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
  • Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Immortal Guitars | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

  • Friday, noon | Johnson Canyon Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
  • Friday-Sunday, all day | Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival | Admission: $40-$85 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
  • Friday-Saturday, all day | Treasure by the Canyon: Treasure Hunt | Admission: Free participation; must pay state park entrance fee | Location: Bryce Canyon Country, see link.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | Family Fun Run, Walk and Roll | Admission: $20 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | West Canyon Discovery Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Heroes in Disguise Fun Run | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Cottonwood Cove Park, 1027 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Bike and Breathe | Admission: $10 | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Drive, Washington City.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

