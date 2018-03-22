Oscar-nominated animated film coming to Southern Utah

The Southern Utah Museum of Art will be screening Academy Award-nominated film, "Loving Vincent." Undated. | Theater image courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — “Loving Vincent,” the 2017 Academy Award-nominated film for Best Animated Feature, is coming to the Southern Utah Museum of Art on March 29, at 7 p.m.

The screening is part of the museum’s ongoing program, SUMA Happenings, an event geared toward Southern Utah University students. SUMA Happenings are always free for SUU students and Friends of SUMA members. Nonstudents and not-yet members are invited to attend for $5 at the door. Free popcorn will be available for attendees and seating is limited.

The film is the world’s first fully oil-painted feature film that brings Vincent van Gogh’s artwork to life. The film explores his complicated life and controversial death. It took over six years to make the movie with the help of 125 artists. Composed of 65,000 painted frames, it is based on extensive research, 800 personal letters and inspiration from of the artist’s most famous works.

“This is a special opportunity for the community to see a stylistically-unique film that is only being released selectively,” Arielle Altenburg, community engagement associate, said. “It’s important that SUMA screens ‘Loving Vincent’ because it gives viewers a glimpse into an artist’s life and can serve as a reminder that an artist’s work is often a reflection of their own personal history.”

After the film, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in breakout discussions to answer the question, “What really happened to Vincent van Gogh?”

Event details

What: Screening of Academy Award-nominated film, “Loving Vincent.”

When: Thursday, March 29, at 7 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Details: No admission charge for SUMA members and friends and SUU students. General admission $5 at the door.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews