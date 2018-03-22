Traffic alert: Crashes causing delays on northbound Interstate 15 north of Leeds

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 is currently being delayed in two location in Washington County due to crashes.

The outside lane of I-15 is closed at mile post 25, about 1 mile northeast of Leeds, as crews work to clear a rolled semitractor-trailer from the road.

The lane is expected to reopen at 11:47 p.m. MDT, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Another crash at milepost 32 near Pintura is causing approximately five-minute delays and is expected to be cleared by 9:22 MDT, according to UDOT.

For up-to-date traffic information, visit UDOT’s emergency traffic webpage.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.