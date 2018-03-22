Traffic alert: Crashes causing delays on northbound Interstate 15 north of Leeds

Written by Joseph Witham
March 22, 2018
Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 is currently being delayed in two location in Washington County due to crashes.

The outside lane of I-15 is closed at mile post 25, about 1 mile northeast of Leeds, as crews work to clear a rolled semitractor-trailer from the road.

The lane is expected to reopen at 11:47 p.m. MDT, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Another crash at milepost 32 near Pintura is causing approximately five-minute delays and is expected to be cleared by 9:22 MDT, according to UDOT.

For up-to-date traffic information, visit UDOT’s emergency traffic webpage.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply