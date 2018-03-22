Traffic alert: Crashes causing delays on northbound Interstate 15 north of Leeds

ST. GEORGE — Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 is currently being delayed in two location in Washington County due to crashes.
The outside lane of I-15 is closed at mile post 25, about 1 mile northeast of Leeds, as crews work to clear a rolled semitractor-trailer from the road.
The lane is expected to reopen at 11:47 p.m. MDT, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Another crash at milepost 32 near Pintura is causing approximately five-minute delays and is expected to be cleared by 9:22 MDT, according to UDOT.
For up-to-date traffic information, visit UDOT’s emergency traffic webpage.
Email: jwitham@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.