Warrior bats awaken in 5th inning in rout of Canyon View

File photo, Snow Canyon's Austin Deming (13), St. George, Utah, Mar. 10, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – For four innings, Wednesday’s game lived up to the billing as a pitcher’s duel, with Canyon View holding a slim 2-1 advantage over Snow Canyon. And then – boom!

The Warriors exploded for 14 runs in two innings and ended the game via the mercy rule after six innings in a 15-2 blowout of the home-standing Falcons. With the win, Snow Canyon stands alone in first place with a 2-0 region record (10-0) overall. Canyon View drops to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in region.

“I thought we had really good at-bats the first four innings, it’s just (Joey) Lambeth made good pitches and Canyon View made some good plays,” SC coach Reed Secrist said. “They kept it close, but when they got the lead, I was just glad our guys came out and jumped on it.”

Snow Canyon led 1-0 when Brock Secrist scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third. The Falcons grabbed the advantage in the bottom of the fourth when Quinn Spevak laced a two-out single that brought home Lambeth. On the play, the ball was mishandled in the outfield and Cody Spencer was able to score from second base.

Facing a 2-1 deficit, the Warriors needed a spark, and they got one. Brock Secrist led the top of the fifth inning off with a double.

“There’s no doubt his double was a big hit,” Coach Secrist said. “I had just talked to him about putting the ball in play and he comes up to lead off the inning with a double to the gap. It was huge to get a guy on second with nobody out.”

The next batter, Austin Staheli, was hit by a pitch and Seth Smith followed with a bunt that was thrown away by the Canyon View catcher. The error allowed Secrist to score and, after a bobble by the CV outfielder, Staheli came home as well and it was 3-2 Warriors.

But Snow Canyon wasn’t done. Austin Deming was intentionally walked and then Stephen Gubler laid down a perfect bunt single that scored Smith and made it 4-2. The next three Warrior hitters reached, including Jed Jensen, whose RBI single made it 6-2. Brock Secrist got his second hit of the inning moments later that upped the lead to 8-2 and Staheli singled in a run to make it 9-2.

“I don’t think we ever got used to Lambeth,” Coach Secrist said. “He’s a battler up there and he threw strikes and really mixed his pitches up well. He competes up there and I was just hoping we could get to him eventually.”

Snow Canyon added six more runs in the top of the sixth, including RBIs by Travis Davenport, Jensen, Braden Baker, Brock Secrist and Staheli. The Falcons came up empty in the bottom of that inning against SC pitcher Deming and the game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule.

“I really appreciate (Canyon View coach) Jason Jacobsen letting us squeeze these games in early in the week so we could host that tournament this weekend,” Coach Secrist said. “It feels good to get these first two and it’s great that (Breck) Eichelberger and Deming pitched like they did so we’d have some pitching for Friday and Saturday.”

Snow Canyon ended up with 13 hits in the game, including three each by Staheli and Brock Secrist. Deming had two hits and Davenport had a hit and two walks. Deming pitched all six innings for SC, allowing four hits and one earned run. He struck out eight and walked no one.

Canyon View got two hits from Lambeth.

Both teams participate in the US Bank Spring Dust Off tournament this weekend at Snow Canyon High School (see schedule below).

Tuesday’s Region 9 results

Snow Canyon 6, Canyon View 0

Cedar 2. Desert Hills 1

Pine View 4, Hurricane 1

Wednesday’s Region 9 result

Snow Canyon 15, Canyon View 2

Region 9 standings (region, overall)

Snow Canyon 2-0, 10-0

Pine View 1-0, 7-1

Cedar 1-0, 5-4

Dixie 0-0, 10-0

Desert Hills 0-1, 7-2

Hurricane 0-1, 4-5

Canyon View 0-2, 4-3

Upcoming games

Friday

Desert Hills vs. Cedar, 4 p.m. (at Dixie High School)

Pine View at Hurricane 7:30 p.m.

Dixie at Cottonwood, 3:30 p.m.

US Bank Spring Dust Off (all games at Snow Canyon)

Canyon View vs. Salem Hills, 9 a.m.

Canyon View vs. Shadow Ridge (Nev.), 11:30 a.m.

Snow Canyon vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Snow Canyon vs. Springville, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Dixie at Timpanogas, 10 a.m.

Dixie vs. Copper Hills (@ Timpanogas High), 3:30 p.m.

US Bank Spring Dust Off (all games at Snow Canyon)

Canyon View vs. Springville, 11 a.m.

Snow Canyon vs. Shadow Ridge (Nev.), 1 p.m.

Championship and third-place times/teams tbd

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.