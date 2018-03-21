Cedar kicks Dixie, picks up where it left off last season

Cedar High's Denim Henkel is all smiles after being congratulated by teammates for her two-run home run in the fourth inning of the Lady Reds' 14-2 win over Dixie High, March 20, 2018, St. George, Utah | Photo by Michael Rinker, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Was the glass half full or half empty?

For Cedar High coach Chris Weaver, his team “started slow … we’re a better hitting team than that.”

For Dixie High coach Shayne Batt, “I think the girls played really strong … the first few innings. I think we held our own.

“Cedar City is the cream of the crop in this region and they’re at the top like they are every season.”

The Lady Reds led just 1-0 through three innings in Tuesday’s game at Dixie, but the cream eventually rose to the top … and over the rim.

Cedar scored six runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth to break open the game and eventually take a 14-2 win that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. It was the Region 9 opener for both teams

“Once our bats woke up, we were OK,” Weaver said.

But that was only half the story, as the visitors got a solid pitching performance from Bryton Holyoak, who went the distance, scattering eight hits, six of which were singles.

Her only big mistake came in the bottom of the fourth when she gave up a lead-off single to Kylee Tiffany on a short pop that landed about 10 feet in front of the plate, then surrendered Kaylee Riding’s two-run shot over the centerfield fence, which made the score 7-2.

Riding, who also had a single, was one of three Flyers with two hits: Tiffany added another single and Chayden Chong had a triple and single.

Holyoak was region co-MVP last year and Weaver said she was undefeated in region games last year. As a team, the Lady Reds went undefeated in the region.

The other co-MVP was Dream Weaver, who likewise got off to a good start toward another potential MVP season, going 4 for 4 with two doubles, two singles, three RBI and a run scored.

Cedar got on the board in the third inning when Sage Oldroyd led off with a home run to right field.

Dixie squandered an opportunity in the bottom of the inning when it opened with two hits but was unable to take advantage of having runners on second and third with one out. Holyoak squelched the rally by striking out the next two batters looking.

In the fourth, the Lady Reds played small ball, turning a string of singles, a couple of Flyers’ errors and a sacrifice fly into four runs before Denim Henkel finished the rally with a two-run blast over the left-field fence. In the fifth, Henkel had an RBI double and scored another run.

Kylie Oldroyd had three singles for the game, drove in a run and scored two.

Despite the lopsided loss, Batt spoke optimistically about his team.

“It’s good to see our young team actually hang in there,” he said. “We have a lot of sophomores, only a couple of returners from varsity last year.

“We have some adjustments to make this week, but I like what I saw through the first innings.”

Both teams are back in action March 23 as Dixie visits Desert Hills and Cedar hosts Snow Canyon.

In other Region 9 results from Tuesday, Snow Canyon beat Pine View, 10-0, and Desert Hills bested Hurricane, 6-1.

