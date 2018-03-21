High wind warning in effect for west central Utah

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A high wind warning will be in effect Thursday from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. for west central and southwest Utah including the cities of Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City and Milford.

Winds

South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible in affected areas.

Winds will increase rapidly Thursday morning and are expected to become strong by late morning. Strong winds are expected to last through Thursday evening prior to tapering off. The strongest winds are expected Thursday afternoon.

Impacts

Significant crosswinds are expected to impact travel along east-to-west routes, such as U.S. highways 6 and 50 and state Route 21. High profile and lightweight vehicles will be the most susceptible to these strong winds.

Isolated areas of blowing dust are possible and visibility could be reduced to less than one mile at times.

A list of highways affected areas can be found on the UDOT website.

