Springdale Police arrest 2 men in year-old vandalism case involving feces, urine

ST. GEORGE – After a year-long investigation, police have arrested two men accused of committing acts of vandalism in Springdale.

In March 2017, the Springdale Police Department reported that several small trees around the town hall had been cut down and irrigation lines had been damaged. Other areas that were damaged included the town’s pickleball facility, cemetery and River Park.

The damage was estimated to run around $20,000.

The primary suspect in the case was 52-year-old Shane Curtis Lowery, of Hurricane, according to a probable cause statement. Lowery was noted to have been fired from working for Springdale Town a few months prior to the incident.

During the vandalism incident, police found feces, urine and a substance called “skunk oil” left in several areas, as well as the irrigation system.

“We were able to locate video footage of Shane (Lowery) buying the ‘skunk oil’ at a local store,” the arresting police officer wrote in the statement. “The skunk oil Shane bought was the same package and size as the one located at the crime scene.”

Witnesses put Lowery in the area where the vandalism occurred, and also told police he allegedly “bragged about the incident.”

Police were also told by a witness last week about a white pickup truck that had driven Lowery into town the day of the incident. The truck was allegedly driven by Scott Stone, 41, of Hurricane.

The police reviewed more video footage from local businesses and were able to find the white pickup.

“The time of the footage was consistent with the time the damage occurred,” the arresting officer wrote in the statement.

The officer made contact with Stone at his home in Hurricane and informed him of his Miranda rights. He then told Stone he had video footage of Stone, his vehicle and Lowery.

“I asked Steven how much he had to do with (the vandalism),” the officer wrote. “Steven said, ‘not a f—ing thing, dude.’”

Stone made similar statements to police as they continued question him, also saying he had “no clue” as to what Lowery’s plans were when he gave him a ride into town the day of the incident.

“‘You have put me in a hard position,’” Stone said, according to the statement. “‘I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t do any of that, I had no f—ing clue. Honestly, I didn’t know.’”

Stone continued to deny any knowledge of Lowery’s plan to vandalize parts of the city and said he guessed it was time to get an attorney.

Stone was taken into custody Sunday while Lowery was picked up at his place of employment Monday.

Both Lowery and Stone were arrested and charged with second-degree felonies for criminal mischief related to intentionally defacing, damaging or destroying property. They were booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility and subsequently released on bond by Tuesday.

Both men have court appearances set for March 26.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

