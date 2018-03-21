Southern Utah man charged with 1st-degree felony drug distribution

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Southern Utah man was arrested on first-degree felony drug distribution charges Friday following the execution of a search warrant by the Washington County Drug Task Force.

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 52-year-old Stanley Swickey, of Hurricane, and executed a search warrant of his residence on the 800 South block of 100 West, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During a search of Swickey’s bedroom, authorities allegedly located a black bag on his bed that contained four large baggies and a smaller baggie with a white crystal substance inside that later tested positive for methamphetamine, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement, adding:

Also inside this zipper bag was a large amount of small empty baggies that connote distribution.

Authorities also allegedly located $1,113 in cash, along with a marijuana joint, a glass pipe with meth residue, a clear container that also contained meth and a digital scale on bedside table, the report states.

“The fact that this methamphetamine weighed consistent with a distributable amount, along with the presence of many empty baggies, a scale and cash, probable cause exist to charge Stanley (Swickey) with intent to distribute,” the officer wrote. “Due to Stanley’s significant criminal history as it relates to (drug) distribution and possession with intent, this offense has been enhanced to a first-degree felony.”

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Swickey of first-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute, class A misdemeanor drug possession and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Swickey was subsequently released from police custody on $25,000 bail pending trial. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall Monday for his next court appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

