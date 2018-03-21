2-vehicle crash at LaVerkin intersection results in 1 transported to hospital

Silver passenger vehicle sustains significant damage during two-vehicle crash on North State Street Tuesday, LaVerkin, Utah, March 20, 2018 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

LAVERKIN — One passenger was injured and transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at a LaVerkin intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash on North State Street at the intersection of West 500 North involving a brown Nissan Titan pickup truck and a silver four-door passenger vehicle.

Officers found the silver vehicle in the middle of the intersection blocking one northbound lane of State Street, while the truck was blocking one southbound lane, LaVerkin Police Sgt. Amber Crouse said.

Officers learned after speaking with witnesses that the Nissan was heading north on State Street while the passenger vehicle was heading south on the same street.

At the intersection the passenger vehicle turned left to head east on West 500 South toward Zion National Park and was struck by the northbound Nissan as it continued through the intersection on a green light.

“The driver of the car said he didn’t see the truck until it was right there,” Crouse said.

All vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred, and the airbags deployed in both vehicles, which were extensively damaged and later towed from the scene. One person in the passenger vehicle was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment; however, the nature of the passenger’s injuries were not known at publication of this report.

The LaVerkin Police Department and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

