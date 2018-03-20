Sept. 2, 1968 — March 18, 2018

Tamara Roberts Nicholas passed from this life into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on March 18, 2018. She was born Sept. 2, 1968, in Murray, Utah.

Tamara leaves behind her son, Ian James Imes, whom she loved with all her heart and soul. She is also survived by her father, Melvin J. (Lorraine) Roberts; mother, Cuba Case (William “Pops”) Nuttall; brother, Jeffrey S. (Eleni) Roberts; sister, Pennie C. (Calvin) Hale; and by her Nuttall brothers and sisters: David (Tammy), Michael (Brenda), Gail, Karen, Myste and Forrest. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet R. Stanley and brother, Jordan Lynn Roberts, who we are sure she is happy to be with once again.

Tammy struggled the past few years and longed to be in a better place, so we leave you with these words from a book for grieving people:

“Take hold of my hand child, take hold of my love, I will lead you to joys that you know not of. Your faith may be weak and your trust incomplete, but I’ll not walk too fast for your stumbling feet.”

May she rest in peace and finally find the love she felt she never had in life.

Per Tamara’s request, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

