Defending-champ Snow Canyon races past Pine View

ST. GEORGE – Once again, none of the Region 9 soccer games were particularly close as Snow Canyon, Dixie and Canyon View all romped to shutout victories Tuesday night.

The bottom three teams in region have yet to score a point in region play, or a goal, for that matter. Here’s a look at Tuesday night’s action around the soccer pitches:

Snow Canyon 8, Pine View 0

The Warriors, last year’s undefeated region champ, have yet to allow a goal in three matches this season, outscoring opponents 23-0. Snow Canyon has been dominant on both offense and defense.

“We had a great practice yesterday and it showed today,” Warriors head coach Marc Wittwer said. “We had some seniors who didn’t get much varsity time last year work hard in the off-season and have come into their own.”

One of those seniors is goalkeeper Austin Mild, who recorded his third straight shutout. With a stout back line and Mild smothering every chance, the Warriors have been impenetrable on defense.

Offensively, they’ve been every bit as good.

“Pine View came out strong and got some early opportunities, however, our offense was firing on all cylinders tonight,” Wittwer said. “Selfless play with great possession in the attacking half, great runs and continuous pressure on their goal all night. It was fun soccer and special to watch.”

Snow Canyon built a 5-0 halftime lead and sent the game into mercy-rule territory in the second half. Cole Trotter scored a hat trick with three goals in the contest, giving him five on the season. That’s tied for tops on the team with Ben Kemp, who also found the back of the net in the game.

Dillon Hargis scored twice for SC, with Yetzel Carrillo and Brett Gonzalez also scoring.

The Warriors, 3-0-2 overall and 3-0-0 in region, have a road game at Desert Hills Friday night at 7 p.m. Pine View has a bye Friday.

Dixie 6, Hurricane 0

The Flyers kept pace with Snow Canyon by grabbing a road win at Tigers Stadium Tuesday night.

The dynamic duo of Xavi Flores and Oscar Quintero scored four goals combined (two each) as Dixie notched three goals in each half.

Trey Hoskins and Jorge Bernabe had the other two goals for the Flyers as Dixie stayed perfect on the season. The Flyers went 2-0 in the abbreviated preseason and are 3-0 in region play, outscoring opponents 27-1 in the five matches.

Keeper Kieran Atkin recorded his fourth shutout in a row for Dixie, which plays at Cedar at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Hurricane is at Canyon View at 4 p.m.

Canyon View 8, Cedar 0

The Falcons exploded for six first-half goals in the one-sided affair played at Canyon View High.

Canyon View didn’t let up and the game ended via the mercy rule after the Falcons went up 8-0 in the second half.

Scott Sanders and Tyson Davis each scored twice for CVHS and the Falcons also got goals from Hunter Talbot, Chase Hunter, Kellen Bowden and Mark Gibson. Matt Bench got the shutout, his first full-game shutout of the year.

Canyon View hosts Hurricane Friday at 4 p.m. Cedar is at Dixie.

Region 9 boys soccer standings (region, points, overall)

Dixie 3-0-0, 9, 5-0-0

Snow Canyon 3-0-0, 9, 3-0-2

Canyon View 2-1-0, 6, 3-2-0

Desert Hills 1-1-0, 3, 3-2-0

Cedar 0-2-0, 0, 1-3-0

Hurricane 0-2-0, 0, 0-5-0

Pine View 0-3-0, 0, 1-6-0

Friday’s games

Hurricane at Canyon View, 4 p.m.

Cedar at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Snow Canyon at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

